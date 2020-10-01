Harassing hotel staff: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a vehicle in bad repair making a ruckus at 12th Street and Bob Adams Drive.

7:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash at mile marker 109 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. A man involved in a high-speed pursuit hit an embankment and was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The incident temporarily closed a portion of the highway.

10:50 a.m. Police received a report of a guest harassing staff at a hotel in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

5:30 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired at Routt County Roads 209 and 129 in North Routt.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:53 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle allegedly stolen at 10th and Yampa streets. It turns out the owners just forgot where they parked and found the vehicle soon after.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.