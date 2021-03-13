Harassing employees: The Record for Friday, March 12
3:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a call from a visitor staying in a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said someone tried to enter their room while they were asleep. Officers could not locate the person.
5:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a woman who said a fraudulent employment claim was filed under her name in the 25000 block of Fourth Avenue in Clark.
7:05 a.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said their license plate was stolen off their vehicle in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.
12:37 p.m. Wild horse restaurant, passenger on transit bus was refusing to put a mask on, she got off the bus before officers arrived
10:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a driver driving on a walking trail in the 1200 block of Bangtail Way. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
11:12 p.m. Officers received a call about three people harassing employees in the 50 block of 10th Street. Officers trespassed the people from the business.
Total incidents: 43
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
