Harassing employees: The Record for Friday, March 12

Friday, March 12

3:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a call from a visitor staying in a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said someone tried to enter their room while they were asleep. Officers could not locate the person.

5:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a woman who said a fraudulent employment claim was filed under her name in the 25000 block of Fourth Avenue in Clark.

7:05 a.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said their license plate was stolen off their vehicle in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

12:37 p.m. Wild horse restaurant, passenger on transit bus was refusing to put a mask on, she got off the bus before officers arrived

10:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a driver driving on a walking trail in the 1200 block of Bangtail Way. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

11:12 p.m. Officers received a call about three people harassing employees in the 50 block of 10th Street. Officers trespassed the people from the business.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.