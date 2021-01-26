Harassing emails: The Record for Monday, Jan. 25
Monday, Jan. 25, 2021
12:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from residents in the 33000 block of Catamount Drive who said they were receiving emails with offensive language. Deputies read the emails and determined a robot sent them out, making it difficult to trace back the source of the emails. Deputies advised the victims to block the email accounts.
2:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call from a resident in the 1900 block of Steamboat Boulevard who told officers they had received several harassing messages. Officers are investigating.
3:58 p.m. Officers received a report of a man walking down the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers contacted the man, and he agreed to leave.
5:59 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a woman who crashed a snowmobile and injured her arm in the 37000 block of Routt County Road 179 in Steamboat. The woman was transported to Steamboat Emergency Center.
6:03 p.m. Officers received a report from a man who said his vehicle was hit and the other vehicle involved fled the scene on Mount Werner Road. Officers were able to find the suspect and issued him a citation for driving under the influence.
7:46 p.m. Officers received a report of a dog off leash in the 900 block of Confluence Court. Officers were not able to locate the dog.
11:08 p.m. Officers received a report of an argument between roommates in the 800 block of Broad Street. Officers were able to mediate the argument.
Total incidents: 54
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Monday, Jan. 25, 2021