Harassing a shuttle driver: The Record for Tuesday, March 23

8:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a driver on Pine Grove Road who said another driver cut her off and then brandished their middle finger toward her.

1:07 p.m. Officers received a call from an out-of-town visitor who said the license plate was stolen off of his vehicle in the 900 block of Central Park Drive.

4:33 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive who said he believed his laptop was stolen from his vehicle. The man later found the laptop in his house.

5:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a Steamboat Springs Transit driver who said a man inside the bus was asked to exit the bus and then proceeded to cause a scene and attempt to break windows on the bus. Officers could not locate the man but are investigating.

7:28 p.m. Officers received a call from a customer inside a restaurant on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue who said they believed the restaurant was violating public health orders. Officers went to the restaurant and did not discover any violations.

10:43 p.m. Officers received a call from a shuttle service driver who said a passenger was intoxicated and harassing him. Officers spoke with the customer and mediated the situation.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

