Harassing a coworker: The Record for Monday, March 2, 2020
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint about a skid-steer loader idling at Missouri Avenue and Larimer Street.
8:06 a.m. A caller notified police about a suspicious person who appeared to be breaking into a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. The suspicious person turned out to be an employee of the restaurant just showing up for work.
9:30 a.m. Police were called about an employee getting harassed by his coworker at a resort company in the 2100 block of Resort Drive. The coworker was upset the man had opened a car door that struck the coworker’s vehicle the previous day.
9:58 a.m. Police were called about a car door that was left open in the 10 block of Fourth Street.
10:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back pain injury in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.
4:19 p.m. Police were called about an argument between a mother and her adult daughter in the 800 block of Majestic Circle. Officers mediated the situation.
5:39 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Residents there got a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with a health research company who wanted to speak with their children. The residents refused and hung up. Officers took a report of the incident.
8:37 p.m. A man who recently had been fired from his job called police in regards to some money his former employee allegedly owes him.
11:09 p.m. Police were called about a stray dog wandering at Skyview and Chinook lanes. Officers were unable to locate the animal.
Total incidents: 49
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
