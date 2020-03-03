Harassing a coworker: The Record for Monday, March 2, 2020

Monday, March 2, 2020

1:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint about a skid-steer loader idling at Missouri Avenue and Larimer Street.

8:06 a.m. A caller notified police about a suspicious person who appeared to be breaking into a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. The suspicious person turned out to be an employee of the restaurant just showing up for work.

9:30 a.m. Police were called about an employee getting harassed by his coworker at a resort company in the 2100 block of Resort Drive. The coworker was upset the man had opened a car door that struck the coworker’s vehicle the previous day.

9:58 a.m. Police were called about a car door that was left open in the 10 block of Fourth Street.

10:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back pain injury in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

4:19 p.m. Police were called about an argument between a mother and her adult daughter in the 800 block of Majestic Circle. Officers mediated the situation.

5:39 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Residents there got a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with a health research company who wanted to speak with their children. The residents refused and hung up. Officers took a report of the incident.

8:37 p.m. A man who recently had been fired from his job called police in regards to some money his former employee allegedly owes him.

11:09 p.m. Police were called about a stray dog wandering at Skyview and Chinook lanes. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

