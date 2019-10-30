Happy Halloweekend: A round-up of local Halloween activities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s almost Halloween! Whether you’re a witch, ghoul, ghost or any other indecipherable creature or critter, the Yampa Valley offers a sweet smorgasbord of activities for all tricksters and treaters around.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Enchanted Castle
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30
Where: Hill Hall, 1400 Bob Adams Drive
Price: Free
Enchanted Castle is a fun, free evening for youngsters and their families to trick-or-treat through the Hill Hall residences, show off their costumes and participate in carnival games run by Colorado Mountain College students. Those attending are asked, if able, to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs Student Food Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Spook Walk Story Time
When: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Price: Free
Costumed kiddos and their families are invited to listen to stories, sing songs and get a head start on trick-or-treating around Hayden.
Halloween at the Yampa Public Library
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Yampa Public Library, 116 Main St., Yampa
Price: Free
The Yampa Public Library offers an afternoon of free trick-or-treating, with treats for all.
Trunk or Treat at Hayden Congregational Church
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Price: Free
Trunk or Treat provides a safe, convenient trick-or-treating experience for local children.
Spooky off the Shelf
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103
Price: Free
Bring in the book you’ve read thrice and feel okay about setting free to its next owner, and the vinyl records you’d like everyone around to experience. Anyone who brings a book to exchange or a record to play gets a free, 5-ounce taster of beer, with extra points for spookiness.
Halloween Stroll
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Lincoln Avenue downtown (closed to cars)
Price: Free
All are welcome to get costumed up and celebrate Halloween with a colorful parade across downtown Steamboat Springs, with some businesses open for trick-or-treating. The Halloween Stroll has been taking place for more than 30 years.
Screamboat Haunted House
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Allbright Auditorium, 3rd floor of Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ Academic Center, 1275 Crawford Ave.
Ticket: $15
Colorado Mountain College professors and students are celebrating their 21st year of hosting the most haunted house in town. The haunted house is intended for teens and adults. Proceeds from tickets support future field trips for the SKY Club, CMC’s astronomy club.
The North 41 Halloween Bash
When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5 at schmiggitys.com
Chicago-based group The North 41 is set to bring a danceable blend of rock, funk and jazz to Schmiggity’s and kick off Halloween Weekend.
Friday, Nov. 1
Operation Gratitude: Halloween Candy Collection
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 (also 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4; Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6)
Where: Wells Fargo Advisors, 320 Lincoln Ave.
Price: Free
Extra unopened Halloween candy may be brought to Wells Fargo and support a cause far better than a tummy ache. Candy donations will be included in care packages alongside hand-written letters for U.S. service members deployed overseas as well as veterans and first responders working in local communities.
Steamboat Arts Academy presents A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
When: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
Tickets: $20 at chieftheater.com
Steamboat Arts Academy students ages 5 to 15 have written, directed and produced a show about the traditions of Dia De Los Muertos through history. A Dia De Los Muertos potluck follows the show; the show’s proceeds benefit Integrated Community/Comunidad Integrada and GALSCO student scholarships.
To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.
