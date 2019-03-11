Half-naked woman poaches hot tub: The Record for Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10, 2019

1:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Routt County Roads 14 and 14D.

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se, and received traffic citations for not carrying proof of insurance, having an open alcohol container and speeding.

1:51 a.m. A drunken man attempted to enter a gym in the 130 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, a felony.

1:55 a.m. A drunken man was reportedly creating a disturbance and refused to leave a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. He left before officers arrived.

8:26 a.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious person in the 35400 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Steamboat.

9:59 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a smoking wood pellet stove that someone believed was on fire in the 200 block of Nancy Crawford Boulevard in Oak Creek. Everything was OK.

10:20 a.m. Officers received a report of threats in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle. Two neighbors were in a dispute over a fence.

10:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back injury at Dry Lake Campground.

1:31 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment in the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way. Two neighbors were in a dispute over snowplowing.

2:32 p.m. A vehicle was left unattended at Gondola Transit Center. The owner came back to the car before officers arrived.

3:26 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person on U.S. 40 near the border of Routt and Moffat counties.

4:05 p.m. Oak Creek firefighters were called to a traumatic injury in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Oak Creek.

5:53 p.m. A lodging employee in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court contacted officers about a drunken woman who was using the hot tub illegally and creating a disturbance. The woman then exited the lobby and began walking around the base area in her underwear. Officers found her at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. She resisted and attempted to fight with officers. Steamboat firefighters transported her to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, where she was medically cleared. She was then arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a peace officer — all misdemeanors.

6:46 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District responded to an unknown injury vehicle crash near mile marker 19 on C.R. 129.

9:06 p.m. A drunken man was seen waiting for a ride outside of a grocery store in Central Park Plaza. A car picked him up before officers arrived.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.