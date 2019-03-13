Half-naked men take a spin: The Record for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

7:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a raccoon that got its head stuck in a bottle near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. Officers were unable to find any raccoons in the area.

8:30 a.m. Officers received a call about a car that was reversing and hit the side of a building in the 900 block of Crawford Avenue.

8:58 a.m. A resident in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive called officers after a neighbor's dog bit her.

9:19 a.m. Officers received a call from the Routt County Jail about an inmate requesting help with an injury.

10:49 a.m. Officers were called about a dog hanging around some dumpsters near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street.

3:20 p.m. A man called officers to report criminal mischief at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. His wife had driven to the park earlier in the day, and when she returned home, she noticed a pile of small rocks on the top of her car and a crack in the windshield. The man believes that someone at the park was throwing rocks at the car and damaged the windshield.

4:13 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident at JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. Someone was reportedly pushing a man inside a wheel in and out of traffic, neither of whom were completely dressed.

6:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted a driver whose car got stuck in a ditch along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

7:11 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person outside a marijuana dispensary in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A man who missed a bus heading out of town was standing outside the dispensary and a liquor store, asking people to buy him marijuana or alcohol. He was old enough to buy them himself, but he did not have his ID.

11:45 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person near a parking lot in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way. A man was walking through the parking lot when a person wearing a sweatshirt suddenly emerged from the shadows and scared the man. He told officers that he was especially worried because he had heard a rumor earlier in the day that a bounty hunter was in Steamboat searching for two escaped convicts.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.