Half-naked men take a spin: The Record for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
March 13, 2019
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
7:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a raccoon that got its head stuck in a bottle near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. Officers were unable to find any raccoons in the area.
8:30 a.m. Officers received a call about a car that was reversing and hit the side of a building in the 900 block of Crawford Avenue.
8:58 a.m. A resident in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive called officers after a neighbor's dog bit her.
Crime Stoppers
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
9:19 a.m. Officers received a call from the Routt County Jail about an inmate requesting help with an injury.
10:49 a.m. Officers were called about a dog hanging around some dumpsters near a church in the 500 block of Oak Street.
3:20 p.m. A man called officers to report criminal mischief at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. His wife had driven to the park earlier in the day, and when she returned home, she noticed a pile of small rocks on the top of her car and a crack in the windshield. The man believes that someone at the park was throwing rocks at the car and damaged the windshield.
4:13 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident at JD Hays Way and South Lincoln Avenue. Someone was reportedly pushing a man inside a wheel in and out of traffic, neither of whom were completely dressed.
6:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted a driver whose car got stuck in a ditch along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.
7:11 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person outside a marijuana dispensary in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A man who missed a bus heading out of town was standing outside the dispensary and a liquor store, asking people to buy him marijuana or alcohol. He was old enough to buy them himself, but he did not have his ID.
11:45 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person near a parking lot in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way. A man was walking through the parking lot when a person wearing a sweatshirt suddenly emerged from the shadows and scared the man. He told officers that he was especially worried because he had heard a rumor earlier in the day that a bounty hunter was in Steamboat searching for two escaped convicts.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
