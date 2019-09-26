Half-naked man arrested after allegedly breaking windows to Steamboat Centennial Hall

Levi Brockman

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to break into Steamboat’ Springs’ Centennial Hall in a drunken stupor.

Levi Brockman, 25, faces two felony charges, including criminal mischief and second-degree burglary, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of 10th Street.

A city employee was heading into work and noticed Brockman pounding on the door to Centennial Hall and trying to get in, according to Sgt. Rich Brown.

Officers found the man hunched over in the entrance vestibule to the government building, which is where Steamboat City Council convenes and where other city departments have offices. He had no pants or shoes.

“There was vomit and urine on the floor along with a broken shovel and thermostat panel,” according to the affidavit.

Officers also found that a window along the vestibule had been shattered, presumedly with a rock that was found on the floor inside of Centennial Hall.

Brockman denied doing any damage to the building, according to Brown. Though, he did admit to vomiting inside.

As he told officers, Brockman believed the building was an Airbnb vacation rental and was knocking on the door in an attempt to wake someone up to let him in from the cold.

A breath test showed that Brockman had a blood alcohol level of 0.131%, according to the affidavit.

His arrest report also showed Brockman was living in Steamboat temporarily to do construction work but was scheduled to fly back to his home in Indiana on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, he was still lodged in Routt County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He has a status conference set for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Routt Combined Court.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.