Hahns Peak Village Fourth of July festivities
There will be an Arts & Crafts Fair with an ice cream social event starting at 1 p.m. and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Homemade ice cream entries for the contest need to be entered by noon to the schoolhouse.
A parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m., with participants ready to go at 9:30 a.m.
Additionally, there will be a hot dog and hamburger stand and raffle prizes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User