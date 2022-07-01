Hahns Peak Village Fourth of July festivities

Fourth of July fireworks were set off in downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday.

Scott Franz/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

There will be an Arts & Crafts Fair with an ice cream social event starting at 1 p.m. and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Homemade ice cream entries for the contest need to be entered by noon to the schoolhouse.

A parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m., with participants ready to go at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, there will be a hot dog and hamburger stand and raffle prizes.