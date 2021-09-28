Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse in North Routt has new owners

Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, located at 60880 Routt County Rd 129, has been purchased by Vista Verde Ranch owner Chris Jones and will be rebranded as the Steamboat Lake Outpost later this year.

Situated in the shadows of one of North Routt County’s most famous mountain peaks, the Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, which caters to visitors and locals alike, has a new owner.

“We just closed on it at the beginning of this month, so we’re really in the process right now of kind of learning what we have,” said Chris Jones, who bought the business Sept. 1 from Darren and Carroll Zamzow. “We’re wanting to see what’s working well, and then, we’re also going to take a look at things we can improve.”

The Roadhouse, which will be re-branded as the Steamboat Lake Outpost in the coming months, will continue to offer lodging, guided outdoor adventures, rentals and meals. Jones also owns Vista Verde Ranch, a luxury guest ranch in Clark

“I think our focus is really to create a space where people can come together and connect with their friends, their neighbors and their family,” said Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse manager Katie Grosso. “It will definitely be family oriented, and we just want to create a positive influence for our employees, our neighbors and everyone who walks in the door. That is our vision.”

Jones echoed that sentiment and said his goal is to provide a high level of service to guests while creating an environment that promotes community and connection.

“Darren and Carol, the people we bought it from, are wonderfully nice people,” Jones said. “They just wanted a new chapter in their lives, and so it was an exciting opportunity for us to pick up this property.”

Jones has had great success with Vista Verde but added he is not trying to replicate what he has there. But he does want to extend the employee culture to his new business venture. Grosso will continue as manager and will handle guest services, and Ben Simms, Vista Verde general manager, will oversee staff and lead the business going forward.

“I think we’re really excited about what this will become and what it can provide for our guests and our staff and the larger North Routt community,” Simms said. “We’re just trying to balance providing a compelling experience for the visitors who come to the area while also kind of honoring our neighbors and improving relationships with our neighbors.”

Simms and Jones said many of the changes, including the name change, will not begin until mid-December. The plan is for the business to remain open and operating through early November. The Roadhouse will close from Nov. 8 to Dec. 11 when it will re-open for the winter season with full-service dining, bar, lodging and activities under its new name.

In addition to the 2,000-square-foot restaurant and bar and a general store, the business also includes a motel with six rooms as well as eight cabins.

Jones said the property was appealing because Hahns Peak is located directly behind the Roadhouse, and Steamboat Lake is just a short walk from the property. It is also surrounded by creeks, ponds and nature.

“We’re excited about some of the things that we’re kicking around as far as ideas to make it an experience where people can come and have a great time,” Jones said. “It’s some of the most beautiful country I’ve ever seen anywhere in the world.”

“The summertime is obviously huge, and in the fall, you have the changing aspens,” Jones added. “Then in the wintertime, when you have incredible snowfall, that provides opportunities to go snowmobiling, backcountry skiing and cross country skiing.”

He and his management team are also excited about the opportunity to recreate the culture that is found just down the road at Vista Verde.

“(It’s) a culture of service leadership, a real high-quality service,” Gross said. “Caring for people is a huge part of our mission, and we really just want to bring that to The Outpost and create that here. We’re really excited to have opportunity to be more part of the community.”

