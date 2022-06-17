Hadley Barnes named Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week

Hadley Barnes is the Hayden Library's Reader of the Week.

Hayden Public Library/Courtesy Photo

The Hayden Public Library has named its second Reader of the Week for the annual Summer Reading Program, and 5-year-old Hadley Barnes has claimed the honor.

Hadley’s parents are Zach and Kelsey Barnes. She has lived in Hayden her entire life. Hadley has a brother, Hudson, who’s 3. She enjoys playing at the Dry Creek Park monkey bars and hanging out with Nana Holly and her friend Paisley. She regularly attends many of the library programs for children.

Hadley wants to be a princess when she grows up. Her favorite colors are orange and green. Her favorite food is pizza. Her favorite movie is “Spirit,” and her favorite books are anything that includes pictures or stories about horses. She is going into the first grade, and her favorite subject is reading. Hadley said she likes watching baseball and sometimes motocross. This summer the family may go camping near Sand Wash, and she will have her unicorn tent and enjoy watching the squirrels.

When asked if she had any advice for other kids about reading, she replied, “I would help them to read.”

“I was proud of myself,” Haley said when her Nana told her she was the Reader of the Week.