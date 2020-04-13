Hacked computer: The Record for Sunday, April 12, 2020

Sunday, April 12, 2020

12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint about loud music coming from the garage near the intersection of Oak and Ninth streets.

2:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to call about an unconscious person at the Routt County Jail and Detention Center.

7:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report about a suspicious incident at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Support Local Journalism Donate



7:28 a.m. Police were called about a dog off leash in Ski Times Square.

11:52 a.m. Police were called about lost keys on the Yampa River Core Trail.

2:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report from someone who was worried their computer had been hacked. Police took a report.

2:34 p.m. Police responded to a call about a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive that was operating outside of the public health order. The business was advised it needed to close.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:44 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a person causing a disturbance at a business in 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. The person was asked to leave.

6:36 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak inside a building in the 1700 block of Clubhouse Drive.

Total incidents: 30

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.