Hacked cell phone: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

9:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a trespassing warning after a customer refused to leave a business on the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

11:39 a.m. Officers investigated an empty vehicle in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Curve Plaza and discovered it was a work truck.

10:49 a.m. Officers received a report of a fraudulent car listing from a resident on the 700 block of Grand Street. The listing for the car was made in another state.

8:04 p.m. Officers received calls for a missing cell phone in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

4:35 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report from a woman who believed her ex-boyfriend was hacking into her cell phone in the 30000 block of Runaway Place.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.