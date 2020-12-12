Gunshot by the Yampa: The Record for Friday, Dec. 11

Friday, Dec. 11

2:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a single gunshot near the Old Pilot Building. The caller said the shot appeared to come from near the Yampa River. Officers canvased the area, walking up and down the Yampa River Core Trail but did not locate anyone.

2:45 a.m. An officer on patrol located a vehicle they deemed suspicious in the Wells Fargo parking lot on Lincoln Avenue. The officer cleared the vehicle saying it required no further action.

7:35 a.m. An animal control officer on patrol near the corner of Steamboat Boulevard and Memphis Belle Court noticed someone with their dog off leash. The person was given a written warning.

10:06 a.m. Officers received a report from someone who said another person had filed for unemployment in their name. The caller confirmed that they indeed had a job, and they had not filed for unemployment.

12:33 p.m. Steamboat officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance near the 2900 block of Abbey Road. Officers were able to mitigate the family dispute, helping the family come together.

4:35 p.m. While on patrol, an animal control officer noticed someone with their dog off leash near the Sanctuary Trail. The person was given a written warning.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

