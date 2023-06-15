Guest column: Fathers play a major role in their kids’ lives

Father’s Day is almost upon us, and while we scour store aisles for funny cards and barbecue accessories for the dads in our lives, I’d like to take a moment to share a little about what make dads so incredible.

Well beyond their role as grill experts, fathers have unique and unmatched contributions to child development that provide lifelong benefits to their kids. While divorce and separation remain common practice nationwide, it becomes even more critical that we support equal parenting time between moms and dads — something that historically has been very lopsided in custody agreements.

Don’t get me wrong — nontraditional couples, moms, grandparents, aunts, uncles — all play vital roles in loving and supporting kids as they grow up. This column is specific to dads not only because it’s Father’s Day, but because we often forget that divorced dads in the U.S. only get to see their kids about half the amount of time moms do, by court order.

Some states are better at equitable parenting time than others — while rural areas like ours are not always meeting that goal of 50/50, Colorado is still considered a very equitable state for custody. States like Tennessee, though, or our neighbor Utah, only give dads an average of 80 and 95 days a year, compared to the 285 and 270 they give moms.

There are numerous studies that provide clear and obvious support for equal time with both parents — even in high-conflict separations (with the exception of child abuse cases). Did you know that kids with equal time in both households have improved mental health, including decreased levels of depression and anxiety, and show better stress management skills? Kids that get to be with their dads half the time also have decreased stress-related illness, improved physical activity and heart health, and lower levels of obesity and diabetes, too.

Time with dad also leads to better peer relationships, improved social acceptance and friendships, and fewer incidences of bullying. Kids also report higher satisfaction and happiness in their peer interactions.

Academically, kids with equitable time with their fathers show better attentiveness and engagement in school, are more likely to graduate, and show improved respect to teachers and support staff. They also feel less responsible for hardships their other single parent faces, and in longitudinal studies, report better relationships with their moms when they were raised equally by both parents. Kids with ample fathering time also are less likely to engage in risky behaviors like early intimacy, fighting, stealing, lying, cheating, and drug and alcohol use.

So this Father’s Day, absolutely celebrate the jokes and puns, barbecues, brews, and the always-funny “Happy Farter’s Day” cards … but also, take a moment to thank fathers for their often overlooked and undervalued role in raising healthy, resilient kids.

To all the dads out there being present, trying to have more time, and those fighting their way back into their kids’ daily lives, happy, happy Father’s Day to you! Your role means so much to your family: You figuratively, literally and scientifically improve the lives of your kids, one dad joke and bear hug at a time.

Melina Bricker is a family and consumer science specialist for the CSU Extension of Routt County.