Group provides coronavirus-related information for non-English speakers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Routt County group has been organized to help non-English speakers receive and understand information on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yampa Valley Latinx Network, a coalition of various organizations across the county, has set up a Facebook page to educate people about resources in the community.

To view the materials, visit the network’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/yampavalleylatinxnetwork/.

Readers of the Steamboat Pilot & Today also can read online content in English or Spanish. To change the language, select the English or Spanish icons under the menu bar on the website.