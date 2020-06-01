Group of females drinking and being loud: The Record for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Sunday, May 31, 2020

4:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Officers responded to a 9-1-1 hang up from a female caller in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue who was saying someone would not give her keys that belonged to her. Dispatch called back and was able to get a location, but officers were unable to locate the woman.

1:07 a.m. Police responded to a report about a group of females drinking and being loud near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Mark Twain Lane. The caller told police they couldn’t see them but could hear them. Police were unable to find the source of the noise.

12:13 p.m. Officers responded to a report about someone who dropped a wallet in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. During a follow-up investigation, someone was seen peddling by on a bike and picking up the wallet. Police issued a theft report.

12:38 p.m. Police responded to a found property call about a child’s car seat on the side of the road in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers determined the car seat had been placed with other items that were being offered for free.

12:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report from a property owner in the 1200 block of Manitou Avenue who thought they had found dynamite while doing some cleaning in an older building. It was determined the items were flares.

3:20 p.m. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10th block of Balsam Court. Someone heard screaming and yelling before a person peddled away on a bike. Officers determined it was a dispute between acquaintances. One person wanted to move into a home while the other person didn’t think it was a good idea.

5:02 p.m. Officers received a call about someone working on vehicle in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The caller said the vehicle had a loud exhaust system and loud music playing. There was some yelling, and officers took a report.

5:33 p.m. Police responded to a call about potential shoplifting at a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Employees thought someone left without paying for drinks, but upon review of surveillance cameras, officers determined the person had been trying to scan the drinks before going back to exchange for new drinks. When the new drinks wouldn’t scan, the person appeared to leave cash.

8:39 p.m. Officers received a report from someone who was concerned about people going in and out of a vacation home rental in the 300 block of Apple Drive, and that it might be a violation of the public health order. The incident was cleared with no further action.

10:55 p.m. Police received a call about a bear getting into unsecured dumpsters in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers served a citation.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.