Groundbreaking for new city hall, fire station set for Tuesday

Construction is about to get started on the new Steamboat Springs City Hall and Downtown Fire Station project, with local officials planning a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

“Historically, the west end of town served as the center of the city,” Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson said in a statement. “This project transforms and revitalizes the west end of downtown and complements the energy that is building around everything that is taking place on this end of Lincoln Avenue.”

Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Springs Fire will host the groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the future site of the new municipal facilities, directly across from Centennial Hall.

During the ceremony, City Council President Robin Crossan, Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli and Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District President Karl Gill will share a few insights before putting shovels into the ground.

Additionally, the 10th Street parking lot will close permanently Tuesday. According to the city, the FCI Contractors’ trailer is scheduled to arrive Wednesday, and crews should get to work June 26.

As the project has been envisioned, the new city hall building will be at the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot building will have public restrooms and meeting space, as well as incorporating department adjacencies for improved efficiency, collaboration and service.

The other half of the project will bring about a new downtown fire station. The fire station will be more than 18,000-square-feet on two levels. The plan includes drive-thru access from three bays offering flexibility of apparatus placement and response capabilities. A mezzanine training and storage area, along with a hose dry tower, will connect to the apparatus bay.

Overall, the new city hall and fire station project is supposed to transform the two-block section of downtown into a civic campus, and improve how city departments work together and do business with the community.

Between the new buildings, the project will also create a civic plaza where the community can gather to enjoy the outdoors and reflect on public art. In addition to municipal functions, the plaza is planned to accommodate public gatherings and other programmed uses.

At the end of May, city officials shared two design concepts for the new civic plaza and asked for additional input from the community.

This rendering of the new civic plaza is referred to as Concept 1. Two design concepts for the new civic plaza that will be part of the new city hall and forestation project were recently shared with the community at two open houses. City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

This rendering of the new civic plaza is referred to as Concept 2. City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Both concepts feature a central path through the plaza that blends rotating or permanent art installations, multiple seating options and natural and geographic references. Natural materials and landscaping would be used in both designs.

As of Wednesday, the online vote showed a slight preference for Concept 1 with 52% of respondents favoring that design over Concept 2. The two designs can be viewed and voted on at EngageSteamboat.net/embeds/projects/15160/quick-poll/17144 .

Davis Partnership is serving as architect of record, and Wember is the city’s owner’s representative for the project. FCI Constructors Inc. is the general contractor.