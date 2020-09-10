Grilling sticks: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

6:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

9:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an alarm going off at a business in the 200 block of Curve Plaza. Someone had hit the alarm accidentally.

12:26 p.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 300 block of Oak Street. A vehicle that had been left unlocked had some items taken from it.

6:34 p.m. Officers were called to an illegal burn at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. A caller reported people burning sticks in an outdoor grill. Officers canvased the area but were unable to locate anyone burning anything in the area.

6:44 p.m. Officers received a report of an intoxicated man stumbling around and falling at a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area.

7:53 p.m. Officers responded to an illegal burn in the 2900 block of Burgess Pines Trail. A group had a recreational burn going. Officers educated the group on local fire restrictions.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

