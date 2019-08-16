Gravel cycling race bringing downtown Steamboat road closures this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The new, sold-out gravel cycling race, SBT GRLV, will pedal its way into Steamboat Springs on Sunday, Aug. 18, and bring with it riders of all ability levels along with some street closures for the weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 17 — Yampa Street will be closed from Ninth to 11th Streets with 10th Street closed from Yampa Street to the alley. Saturday closures run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, 12th and Yampa Streets and 11th and Yampa Streets will see night closures.

Sunday, Aug. 18 — The same Yampa Street closure is in effect on race day from Ninth to 11th Streets as well as 12th Street from Yampa to Lincoln Avenue and 10th and 11th Streets from Yampa Street to the alley. These closures will run to around midnight. With all three race courses returning to town from 13th Street, one lane of eastbound Lincoln Avenue from 13th to 12th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.