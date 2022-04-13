Grasshoppers community workshop coming April 20
With grasshopper season on the way, Routt County CSU Extension is hosting a free grasshopper workshop and community meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20.
The workshop will cover how grasshoppers live, eat and breed; what resources are available in the community to help prevent the destruction grasshoppers cause; and how neighbors can play a role in fighting an overabundance of multiple species of grasshoppers that hatch at different times locally.
“Because grasshoppers are so mobile, control takes a community-wide effort,” explained Todd Hagenbuch, Routt County CSU Extension director and agriculture agent. “Our neighbors, community and wildlife are counting on us all to make sure these insects don’t create irreversible impacts to our lands.”
CSU Extension Entomologist Melissa Schreiner will teach at the Wednesday workshop taking place in the third floor conference room of the Historic Routt County Courthouse at 522 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs.
For questions, contact CSU Extension at 970-879-0825 or email thagenbuch@co.routt.co.us.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
