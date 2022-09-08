Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40

A small grass fire broke out under an electrical pole just south of Steamboat Springs on U.S. Highway 40 across from STARS ranch.

Karen Orr/Courtesy photo

Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By the time responders arrived, the small fire was smoldering.

There have been multiple small fires in Northwest Colorado lately, including two in Moffat County in as many days. Both of which were snuffed out.

Routt County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions as of Thursday morning, prohibiting open fires outside of an established campground, picnic area or developed recreation site on all private and state land in Routt County.