Grand County man facing murder charges in connection to body found in Jackson County
Sky-Hi News
GRANBY — A Granby man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the body found last month on Highway 125 in Jackson County.
Police arrested Christopher T. Corcorran, 33, on Thursday following the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Bryant’s body was discovered May 30 by a passerby off Highway 125 near the trailhead for Trail 1226. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has reportedly gathered evidence Bryant was killed in Grand County before his body was moved to Jackson County.
According to CBI, Corcorran and Bryant knew one another, and there is no current risk to public safety.
Corcorran is being held at the Grand County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court July 1.
