Grammy-nominated artist putting on free concert in South Routt

Jarabe Mexicano performs at Soroco Middle School in 2017. The school's auditorium will host Grammy-nominated artist SaulPaul for a free concert next month.

Kristine Kilbourne/Courtesy photo

A Grammy-nominated artist is coming to South Routt County for a free concert in December that hopes to spread a positive message to students to “be the change” in their community.

SaulPaul — “a musician with a message” — was a keynote speaker at a conference attended by South Routt High School Academic Advisor Jaila Benjamin over the summer. Benjamin said she filled out a comment card following the conference with few expectations.

Just after school started, she got a message from SaulPaul’s manager that Soroco had been selected as one of 100 schools across the nation to be a stop along the artist’s Be the Change Tour.

“It was really a surprise when I got (his manager’s) email,” Benjamin said. “I don’t know why he chose Soroco, maybe because it was small and we’re up here in the middle of nowhere.”

Typically, SaulPaul performs for students during the school day, but Benjamin said he agreed to put on a show in the evening that could be open to the community at large, not just students. The concert is being held at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Soroco Middle School auditorium and is free to attend.

The self-proclaimed part rapper, part singer-songwriter is trying to emphasize that simple kind acts can lead to community growth.

“I believe that my voice, lessons learned from my journey and my input are more important than ever at this time,” SaulPaul is quoted saying on his website. “My grandmother taught me that being kind makes a difference and it is my belief that by being kind, you can be the change.”

Benjamin said she has hung posters in school to promote the concert and get students thinking about simple acts of kindness they can do. She said she has been working with other local councilors in Steamboat and Hayden to get more local students involved.

“If it ends up getting crowded and standing-room only, then I guess we’ll all be dancing,” Benjamin said. “We’ll see how much community support and participation will happen. Hopefully, it will be a lot.”

