Governor extends closure for Colorado ski resorts; Alterra has yet to make announcement of season’s end

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced during a press briefing on Wednesday, March 18, that the state would extend the closure of ski resorts to Monday, April 6.

Polis issued an executive order last week that required ski resorts in the state to suspend operations until Sunday, March 22. The order was made in response to the spread of COVID-19, particularly at mountain resorts.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday, March 19, that it would end its season early. Alterra Mountain Co., the parent company of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., has made no official announcement. Steamboat Resort remains closed “until further notice,” according to its website.

Steamboat Resort was originally set to close for the 2019-20 season Sunday, April 12.