Gov. Polis declares Sept. 21 Colorado E-Bike day
Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday, Sept. 21, Colorado E-Bike Day and the state will celebrate with a webinar explaining how Colorado became a leader in expanding e-bike access.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom, national, state and local experts will share how Colorado became a national leader in investment in expanding access to e-bikes, or electric bicycles through Denver’s rebate program that has already been used by 3,000 residents.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.