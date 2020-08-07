Got a coat hanger? The Record for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
1:34 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer noticed a strange vehicle covered in spray paint at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The paint did not appear to be a matter of vandalism but of a bizarre paint job.
8:25 a.m. A business owner called police to complain about some negative online reviews customers had posted for the owner’s restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment at Routt County Road 14D and Homestead Lane.
11:28 p.m. Police were called about a man seen doing drugs while driving in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers found the man passed out at a stop sign. Due to COVID-19 protocols, officers issued the man a court summons and released him to a sober caretaker.
1:23 p.m. Police were called about a man who appeared highly intoxicated in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was fine, just sitting near the sidewalk.
3:12 p.m. Police received a report of “weird emails” sent to a church in the 700 block of Oak Street.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
5:38 p.m. Police were called about a bike reportedly stolen from a condominium complex in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. The caller eventually found the bike, which was not stolen just misplaced.
9:57 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Fourth and Maple streets. The person told the caller that he had locked his keys inside his vehicle and asked for a coat hanger. No one was in the area by the time officers arrived.
Total incidents: 47
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
