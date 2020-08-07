Got a coat hanger? The Record for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

1:34 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer noticed a strange vehicle covered in spray paint at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The paint did not appear to be a matter of vandalism but of a bizarre paint job.

8:25 a.m. A business owner called police to complain about some negative online reviews customers had posted for the owner’s restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment at Routt County Road 14D and Homestead Lane.

11:28 p.m. Police were called about a man seen doing drugs while driving in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers found the man passed out at a stop sign. Due to COVID-19 protocols, officers issued the man a court summons and released him to a sober caretaker.

1:23 p.m. Police were called about a man who appeared highly intoxicated in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was fine, just sitting near the sidewalk.

3:12 p.m. Police received a report of “weird emails” sent to a church in the 700 block of Oak Street.

5:38 p.m. Police were called about a bike reportedly stolen from a condominium complex in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. The caller eventually found the bike, which was not stolen just misplaced.

9:57 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Fourth and Maple streets. The person told the caller that he had locked his keys inside his vehicle and asked for a coat hanger. No one was in the area by the time officers arrived.

