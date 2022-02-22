GOP caucus coming up soon in Routt County

All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend their precinct’s caucus at 7 p.m. March 1.

Routt County has a new precinct and has changed precinct lines due to redistricting. There are 19 precincts in Routt, and voters will need to check to see if their precinct has changed and in which precinct they live to attend their Republican caucus meeting at the correct location.

To find the location of your precinct meeting, go to caucus.cologop.org . If anyone needs further info or help, they can email RouttRepublicans@gmail.com with “Precinct Information Request” in the subject line.

The locations of Routt County Republican Caucuses are as follows:

• Precinct 1 — Moonhill School House

• Precincts 2 and 5 — Hayden American Legion Hall

• Precincts 3, 4 and 11 through 19 — Steamboat Montessori School

• Precincts 6 and 7 — Central Park Management, Steamboat Springs

• Precincts 8 and 9 — South Routt Community Center, Oak Creek

• Precinct 10 — Ladies Aid Hall, Yampa