Gondola Square unrecognizable after demolition (with video)

Shelby Reardon
  

Very little of the gondola building is left standing after a few weeks of demolition at Gondola Square at Steamboat Resort.

All that remains of the gondola building in Gondola Square is a staircase, two lift towers and the foundation following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The gondola building at Gondola Square is nearly gone following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
A sign points to a gondola that is no longer there following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. The gondola will return when the new building is built up the hill and across the creek. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Gondola Square is nearly unrecognizable following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Crews work to clear rubble from the former gondola building following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
A staircase rises above a massive pile of debris left from the former gondola building following weeks of demolition at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Crews are working to clear piles of debris after demolishing the former gondola building at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

