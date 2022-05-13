Gold, Winters nominated to US Snowboard Team, Oak Creek skier named to rookie team
Steamboat Springs snowboarders Taylor Gold and Cody Winters were nominated to U.S. Snowboard teams on Friday, May 13, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
Gold, a two-time Olympian, was nominated to the Halfpipe Pro Team. He finished fifth in the men’s halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Cody Winters, who made his Olympic debut in 2022 in Alpine snowboarding, was nominated to the Snowboard Cross Pro Team.
Winters competed at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain in early April and competed in snowboard cross. He finished third, good enough to help him earn a spot on the national team.
Additionally, Oak Creek’s Riley Jacobs was nominated to the women’s U.S. Freeski Halfpipe Rookie Team.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
