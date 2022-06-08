GoFundMe for Steamboat student’s family far surpasses goal
A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the family of a Steamboat Springs High School student who died last week has now raised more than double the amount originally intended.
Jacqueline Puentes, who died Thursday, June 2, had a passion for the arts, drew eye-catching sketches, danced gracefully and “touched the lives of many in our small town,” according to the GoFundMe page.
After being started on Friday, June 3, more than $22,000 has been raised, far surpassing the original goal of $10,000.
“We are so eternally grateful to the donations that were given to us,” wrote Alellie Jhoie Calara-Puentes, who organized the GoFundMe page. “That fact that it’s still going means so much to us. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
