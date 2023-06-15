GOCO awards $11,500 grant to CPW to purchase thermal drone to help manage wildlife

The Great Outdoors Colorado board has awarded an $11,500 grant to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to deploy a drone to better manage wildlife and protect natural resources in the northwest region of the state.

The grant is part of GOCO’s CPW Director’s Innovation Fund , and the funding will help CPW purchase a drone with zooming thermal and standard cameras on board.

The drone will be used to conduct various projects on state wildlife areas, conduct flights for wildlife management purposes and natural resource protection, and assist officers with law enforcement cases and local search and rescue.