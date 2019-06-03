Goat visits Steamboat Springs High School as part of business plan presentation

Tess Arnone holds Tonks the goat during a presentation with classmate Erin Maitre on Monday as part of their Fundamentals of Business Computer Technology class at Steamboat Springs High School.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Not only can you buy goat gouda and goat milk bath bombs, but according to Tess Armone and Erin Maitre, you can also take a baby goat yoga class and milk the goats yourself, if so inclined.

The two Steamboat Springs High School freshmen created their “Get Your Goat” business as a final project for their Fundamentals of Business Computer Technology class. And they went above and beyond, said teacher Trenia Sanford.

“For the last few weeks, these students forgot this was a school project. They dove into it so completely,” Sanford said.

On Monday, they presented their plan to the class, unveiling a logo, brochure, website, inventory and payroll, as well as Tonks, a real live baby goat.

Tonks and the initial inspiration for their business plan came from Armone’s actual job working at The Goat’s Goods, a local manufacturer of goat milk lotion and soap.

It was Armone’s and Maitre’s idea to expand the business into a store and interactive goat farm and to sell edible goat milk products as well as lotions, soaps and bath products.

For $9, theoretical customers can buy a gallon of whole goat milk or an 8-ounce container of rosemary spread for $8.25. Soap costs $5.75 and comes in varieties like cranberry fig and mint sea salt.

They touted the benefits of goat milk, which is high in calcium, potassium and other minerals, and has lower lactose content and is more digestible than cow’s milk.

More people in the world drink milk from goats than any other species.

For the topical uses, they said, it isn’t greasy, slows aging and is good for skin conditions.

The very sweet and sociable Tonks stole the show, which included a brief demonstration of goat yoga.

Armone and Maitre said they hadn’t actually ever taken a goat yoga class but knew it was a trend and “another way to get business.”

Armone said she chose a girl goat to bring to class because they are easier to diaper, given “everything is in one spot.” Tonks sported a 2T swim diaper for her visit to the high school.

Other business ventures pitched at Monday’s final class included a custom catering cookie and ice cream food truck, a rescue zoo for the public, a food delivery service that uses drones, a high-end dance club and an underwater Asian restaurant.

During the semester-long class, students learn a wide set of skills, from keyboarding and spreadsheets to web design and professional slide show presentations. They learn tenets of business and marketing and how technology can be utilized.

For their final projects, they designed business cards and letterheads and figured out staffing and basic revenues and expenditures.

While not in the scope of the requirements, Armone and Maitre went so far as to calculate things like the cost of building a fence and caring for goats for a year.

The girls said they thought the business was viable, especially in a town with agricultural roots.

Armone said she enjoyed figuring out the logistics for the business, while Maitre’s favorite part was designing the logo, which contains the motto, “Our products are the GOAT.”

One of their classmates asked if the goats themselves tasted good, which didn’t warrant an answer.

Sanford agreed the idea was well thought out, the plan well executed and the idea a great one for an actual sustainable business.

As for Tonks, she was rewarded with carrots for good behavior throughout the presentation.

