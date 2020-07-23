Go Skate Steamboat holds board drive, plans free community lessons

Trevor Mekelburg, founder of Go Skate Steamboat, sits outside of Urbane with his wife, Amber. Mekelburg and Go Skate Steamboat are hosting a board drive on Friday, June 24 at Howelsen at 7 p.m. to collect skateboards to offer free community lessons. Urbane is a drop location for donated new or used boards.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a successful clean up of the Howelsen Hill Skate Park, Trevor “Apple: Mekelburg and his new group Go Skate Steamboat earned a lot of positive recognition. Taking advantage of this momentum, Mekelburg has already planned his next move.

At 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, there will be a board drive and competition at Howelsen Hill Skate Park. The drive will collect donated boards, trucks, wheels and other equipment for Go Skate Steamboat. Mekelburg hopes he’ll be able to put together a small fleet of rideable boards with all the donated material so he can hold free skateboard lessons in the near future.

“My hope then is to offer free community lessons and be able to bring the boards to the park. That way people who have never skated, they don’t have to worry about getting equipment. They can just show up and try it out,” Mekelburg said. “Then, I can bring those boards into neighboring communities, like Oak creek and Hayden, and do the same thing, offer free community lessons there.”

Having a supply of skateboards also will give him the ability to give skateboards to those who are deserving but can’t afford to buy one on their own.

“Skateboarding is pretty inclusive and compared to skiing and snowboarding, it’s pretty affordable to get into,” Mekelburg said. “Yet, not every kid can afford a skateboard. My goal is anybody who wants to skateboard I want to eliminate reasons why they couldn’t.”

If you go What: Go Skate Steamboat skateboard drive

Where: Howelsen Hill Skate Park, 845 Howelsen Parkway

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24

Mekelburg is the head skateboarding coach at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and knows that those programs may not be affordable to everyone. He loves the sports so much though, that he wants to do everything he can to grant access to anyone who wants it.

“It falls in line with Go Skate Steamboat’s mission of just spreading skateboarding through the Yampa Valley,” he said.

Go Skate Steamboat partnered with Urbane in downtown Steamboat Springs, where people can bring used gear or buy new skateboarding equipment to donate at a drop box in the store.

The main purpose of Friday’s event is to gather donated boards, but Mekelburg isn’t leaving the skate community without something to do. There will be a single elimination bracket style tournament in which one skater will go against another, trying to mimic each other’s tricks until one is eliminated.

The winner will advance to take on a new opponent. Whoever is the last skater left standing will win a $100 donated cash prize.

