GO Alpine sells to new owners; fleet upgrades planned

GO Alpine celebrated its new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Steamboat Springs Chamber. Pictured from left, are, Betty Rubin, Pam Cook, Tom Cox, Carlie and Ember Pedrini, Vic Walker with the Chamber, Tasha Cifuentes, Dean Herrera, Bruce Whiteside, Kelly Cronenberg, Rich Phillips, Patrick McCullers, John Zalesky, Steve Fellers, Doreen Anderson, Chad Carnahan, Sherryl Brown, Travis Brown, Sutton Schuler, owner Landon Ogilvie, Laurel Ogilvie, Corenna Howard, John Bristol with the Chamber, Justin Denton and Sarah Leonard with the Chamber.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — GO Alpine, Steamboat Springs’ homegrown taxi and shuttle service, is getting a $2 million upgrade in vehicles this year thanks to its new owners. The local company was purchased by the Telluride-based Ogilvie family, who longtime employees say will continue to support GO Alpine’s longstanding commitment to community.

“We’ve always been very connected with the community, and Landon (Ogilvie) is supportive of that as well,” said Teresa Long, director of operations for GO Alpine who has worked for the company for 22 years. “The core of our company is 100 local residents who run and operate the company. They (the Ogilvies) have added in fantastic innovations and resources as well.”

Landon Ogilvie and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Colorado in 2017 with plans to semi-retire and maybe run a shuttle company after working in transportation for years in Texas.

The Ogilvies soon found themselves buying four ground transportation companies including Alpine Express in Crested Butte, Telluride Express and American Spirit Shuttle in Grand Junction, all located on the Western Slope.

“We thought we were moving to Colorado to retire, and I’m working harder than I’ve ever worked. But I’ve never had more fun,” said Landon Ogilvie, founder and CEO of the Ogilvie Family Companies.

He added GO Alpine to his company’s portfolio this summer, buying it from the Adamo family, who owned it for 15 years.

“The Adamos ran the business with integrity, precision and consistency, and as soon as I saw their company and met them, I knew I had to have them,” Ogilvie said.

Along with fleet upgrades, the new owners have increased drivers’ wages by more than 30 percent.

Long said the Ogilvies’ web of transportation companies will provide more extensive employee benefits and allow employees opportunities to keep working during Steamboat’s mud seasons.

Former owner Lisa Adamo has been helping the new owners with the transition, and some family members will continue to work at GO Alpine, including Lisa Adamo’s daughter Carlie Pedrini, who works in accounting.

Former owner remembers In her 30 years at GO Alpine, Lisa Adamo, former owner of the company, has seen it all. Her stories are many, and some she can’t repeat. But here’s one vignette she remembers well. “One Christmas Eve many years back, a driver was bringing a full minibus of folks to celebrate their holidays with family. The shuttle ran late because of the weather, and it was snowing hard when the driver pulled into the City Market parking lot to drop off the single quiet guy in the big coat sitting in the back. The driver came around the vehicle to open the door. It wasn’t ’til then that the driver realized that there was a soldier uniform under that coat. The woman who was crying in the parking lot was his mom, so happy to have her son home for the holidays. That is just one of many moments when I knew that the GO Alpine team — ensuring folks could go where they needed to safely — were doing something really special for our community. I am so proud to have been a part of it and honored to have worked with so many wonderful, caring people who knew keeping a sense of humor was imperative.”

“It still is a great place to work and has the family feel to it,” Pedrini said. “I actually still get to bring my baby to work, which is awesome. I got to do that with my first child as well.”

After getting to know the new owners, Pedrini said she believes her mother’s virtues will still be at the core of GO Alpine.

“Her motto was to be kind, trusted and appreciative. Those were the values we always strived for personally and as a company,” Pedrini said.

With 30 years at GO Alpine, formerly Alpine Taxi, and 15 as the company’s owner, Adamo believes the Ogilvies will take care of the team that took care of her for so long.

“My favorite part was being part of a stellar team, and a lot of that team is still intact,” Adamo said. “They’re just wonderful people. I’m humbled to have worked with them.”

Ogilvie has already spent 100 days in Steamboat since buying the company. He and his wife also plan to hit the Steamboat slopes this year with their three daughters.

Inevitably, he’ll be skiing with the same people he helps bring into the valley.

“If they had a great trip with great snow and skiing, but we did a poor job, that’ll be what they remember,” Ogilvie said. “We want the transportation to be part of their experience.”

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.