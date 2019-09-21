Glenwood Springs serves Sailors volleyball tough road loss

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Glenwood Springs Demons used a momentum-building 30-28 opening set win to propel them to a home sweep of the Steamboat Springs Sailors on Saturday.

Winning by scores of 30-28, 25-22 and 25-16, Glenwood upped their overall record to 7-2, while remaining unbeaten in 4A Western Slope League play at 3-0.

Steamboat Springs High School looked strong to open the match as outside hitter Marcada Baker scored a kill to open up an early 6-3 lead for her team. The lead was short-lived though as Glenwood senior Emily Nilsson found an open spot in the backline of the opponent’s defense for a point, and fellow senior Shanik Zambrano smacked a hard shot to the floor as Glenwood came storming back to tie the first set at six.

Sophomore Kenzie Winder recorded a kill and senior Kaitlyn Johnson dug a shot out near the floor that ended up being an unlikely winner, and the Demons jumped ahead 15-12 in the seesaw affair. Steamboat then battled back to have a game point at 24-21, but Glenwood would regain the elusive momentum to tie the game and eventually record the 30-28 win on a kill by Zambrano.

Glenwood broke out to a 7-3 lead in set two, forcing veteran Steamboat coach Wendy Hall to use a timeout. The Demons came out of the break in play and continued to build on their lead when junior Kiah Larson had a nice run at the service line to put Glenwood up 11-5.

The Sailors, finding themselves in a big hole, did manage to fight back from a 22-14 deficit to come within 22-18 as senior Lauren Eck threw some hard serves at the Demons. Glenwood would regain their composure to close the game at 25-22 and look toward a 3-game sweep.

Johnson started off the deciding game for Glenwood with two big kills and sophomore Charlotte Olszewski recorded a spike of her own for a 5-4 Demon advantage.

With junior Reese Goluba and senior Chance Balis providing some stellar backline defense for Glenwood, Winder and Olszewski combined for a block at the net to stuff any Sailor comeback hopes and put Glenwood up 20-14. Johnson would close out the Demon scoring on the afternoon, and the match, with a hard kill to keep Glenwood on the unbeaten track in league play.

Glenwood junior varsity coach Brittani Chilson, who was filling in as head coach on the day, was pleased with how the Demons came together after a slow start to the match.

“The way we started today, it seemed like there were six individuals on the court,” said Chilson. “We talked about that problem and we fixed it. Overall, we began to start setting the pace of the game instead of reacting to things.”

Following the match, Coach Chilson wasn’t so much focused on Glenwood’s sparkling early season record, as she was on continued improvement and solid play.

“We’re not really caring that much about the record at this point in the season. Our team goals are just to stay tough, be consistent, set the pace of the game and focus on what we can do to get better,” said Chilson.

Steamboat is 4-6 overall and 0-2 against Western Slope opponents. The Sailors will host Palisade on Friday, Sept. 27.