Glenwood Canyon reopens after 24-vehicle pileup
Interstate 70 shuts down in both directions for 3 hours
Post Independent
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday following a roughly three-hour closure from a 24-vehicle pileup.
A total of 17 passenger vehicles and seven semitrucks were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 120, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The westbound lanes closed to enable access for emergency vehicles.
At least 15 passenger vehicles and three semis were disabled. Four injuries were reported.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder via Facebook that nearby passes, including Cottonwood and Independence, are closed for the season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Glenwood Canyon reopens after 24-vehicle pileup
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday following a roughly three-hour closure from a 24-vehicle pileup.