Glenwood Canyon reopens after 24-vehicle pileup

The usual parade of semis and other Interstate 70 traffic makes its way over the Grand Avenue Bridge into downtown Glenwood Springs on Wednesday afternoon following an eastbound I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon due to multivehicle pileup.

John Stroud/Post Independent

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday following a roughly three-hour closure from a 24-vehicle pileup.

A total of 17 passenger vehicles and seven semitrucks were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 120, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The westbound lanes closed to enable access for emergency vehicles.

At least 15 passenger vehicles and three semis were disabled. Four injuries were reported.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder via Facebook that nearby passes, including Cottonwood and Independence, are closed for the season.