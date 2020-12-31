Give thanks this January with Rotary’s 31-day challenge

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs have printed notecards, which are available for purchase at Elevated Olive in downtown Steamboat, for their new “Thankuary” challenge. The notecards feature a design by local printshop Ohana of the Rotary cog, the mountains and the Peace Pavilion. A box of 31 notecards, including envelopes, will sell for $40. (courtesy image)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs has come up with a new name for the month of January. It is dubbing it “Thankuary,” as part of a new challenge the club is presenting to the community. The premise is simple: say “thank you” to one person each day for the entire month of January.

Gillian Morris, president of the noon Rotary Club, came up with the idea when she and her family were in quarantine. They were in search of rapid COVID tests, Morris explained, when she spoke with a nurse at Steamboat Medical Group on the phone. The nurse took the time to explain what the test would be like and explain what the new protocol was.

“She took about 10 minutes to speak with me and discuss what we were going through,” Morris remembered.

As they were finishing up their conversation, Morris thanked her — not only for her help in walking her through the testing process but for everything the nurse had been doing for the community over the course of this year.

“She appreciated me thanking her so much,” Morris said. “She told me that she rarely gets thanked, that most of the time people yell or give off so much negativity. She said that hearing that thanks charged her up for the rest of the day.”

Morris came up with the idea for the first ever Thankuary — 31 days of expressing gratitude and appreciation — based on this interaction.

“Hearing and saying thank you — what it did for both of us — is an easy thing to do for one another right now,” she said. “We forget to say ’thank you,’ especially when we’re hurting and scared but these are all the things that everyone has been feeling. We aren’t in it alone.”

Beginning Jan. 1, the Rotary Club is encouraging the community to write notes of thanks. The club has created a calendar with a different person each day, including teachers, parents, children, nurses and doctors, postal workers, restaurant workers and many more.

The calendar is available on the club’s website at http://www.steamboatrotary.com. Additionally, they have printed notecards, which are available for purchase at Elevated Olive in downtown Steamboat. The notecards feature a design by local printshop Ohana of the Rotary cog, the mountains and the Peace Pavilion. A box of 31 notecards, including envelopes, will sell for $40.

Morris stressed that it doesn’t matter if you buy the cards or choose to send your own.

“What matters is saying ’thank you,’” she said. “It could even be an email or phone call. You could follow our calendar or make up your own. The challenge is to do one a day for 31 days.

“2020 has been a challenge for each and every one of us so this is a great way to kick off 2021 with love, gratitude, kindness, connection and hope,” she added.

