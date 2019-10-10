Give input on Routt County government: Commissioners to host public meeting on Monday

The Board of Routt County Commissioners will host a quarterly series of public outreach meanings across the county over the next year. The first meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs, will include discussions on current initiatives like the remodeling project at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, plans for a new human services building and the county’s vision for long-term development.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Board of Routt County Commissioners will hold the first of four countywide, public outreach meetings on Monday, Oct. 14.

From 6 to 7 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room of the Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs, members of the public will have the chance to get updates on local government initiatives, as well as give input on issues important to them.

The commissioners will hold similar meetings in Oak Creek, Hayden and North Routt, but exact dates for those future meetings have not yet been determined.

Commissioner Beth Melton said a main goal of these meetings is to offer a more informal opportunity for people to learn about and participate in county government.

It is one among several recent attempts Melton and her colleagues have made to boost community outreach. The commissioners also have been publishing county updates in Steamboat Pilot & Today and increasing their social media presence.

“We understand how critical it is to have a finger on the pulse of the community,” Melton said.

Each of the commissioners’ regular Tuesday meetings always begins with a chance for the public to make a comment or bring up an issue not on the agenda. The problem, according to Melton, is that few people ever participate or know that they may.

“The work that the county does — it’s not in the public eye all the time,” Melton said.

If you go What: Public outreach meeting with the Board of Routt County Commissioners

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14

Where: Commissioners Hearing Room on the third floor of the Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave.

Administering human services, maintaining county roads and overseeing early childhood programs are just some of the initiatives that may not always make headlines, but can have a big impact on locals’ lives.

Possible topics of discussion for Monday’s public outreach meeting include, but are not limited to, the remodeling project at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, plans for a new human services building and the county’s vision for long-term development.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.