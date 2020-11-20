Gina Bonacci joins Team Yazbeck realtors in Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Team Yazbeck has hired Gina Bonacci as its new marketing and client services director. She has been in training with the local real estate team since Sept. 15.
“Gina comes to us with over 20 years of real estate, marketing and client service experience,” said team leader Robert Yazbeck in a news release. “She is super knowledgeable and committed to keeping us in line with our mission of elevating the real estate experience for our clients and community, even in these unprecedented times.”
Bonacci replaces Marc Bennett, who has taken on a new role as buyer specialist for Team Yazbeck.
“Marc is now on to sales armed with a wealth of knowledge,” Yazbeck said. “We can’t wait to see how well he does as an agent.”
