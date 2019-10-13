Giant pink ribbon adorns historic Howelsen Hill for breast cancer awareness

A pink ribbon placed on the judging tower at Howelsen Hill lights up the night sky in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs is shining pink in October to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The city has unveiled a giant, 6-foot-tall, lighted pink ribbon on the jump tower on historic Howelsen Hill, and members of the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Fire Rescue are wearing pink ribbons on their uniforms.

“Steamboat Springs has always been a community that rallies around its residents in the good times and hard times,” said Assistant to the City Manager Winnie DelliQuadri in a news release. “By participating in the ‘Paint the Town Pink’ campaign, we’re looking to bring increased awareness across the city to a disease, which touches so many of us in the Yampa Valley.”

The ribbon at Howelsen, which is adorned with 500 pink lights, will remain in place for the entire month. The city is also hosting a Pink-Out Day on Thursday, Oct. 24, where city staff can wear pink as well as purchase special pink ribbons.

For the third consecutive year, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is again donning pink uniform shirts for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition, Steamboat Springs police officers are sporting the classic metal pink ribbon lapel pin on their uniforms adjacent to the name tag.

“These days, we all know someone or have personally been affected by breast cancer,” DelliQuadri said. “Through local efforts, we hope that people learn about the risks of the disease; and, more importantly, take preventive action. As we all know, early detection is key.”

Each year 35 to 40 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Yampa Valley, and according to the American Cancer Society, 271,270 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2019.

Visit cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer, breastcancer.org, yvmc.org, northwestcoloardohealth.org or your local physician for more information.