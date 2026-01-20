Giaccio leads strong showing by Winter Sports Club alums at Waterville

Olivia Giaccio continued her phenomenal and consistent season in the last World Cup moguls competition before the Olympics. The 25-year old Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alum placed third at Waterville, New York, on Jan. 16. She headlines a strong showing by all four SSWSC alumni present in the competition — who all placed in the top-10.

Avital Carroll of Austria and Jaelin Kauf took fourth and 10th, respectively. It was Carroll’s career-best finish. On the men’s side, Landon Wendler also had his best finish of the season, coming in seventh.

“It’s awesome skiing with those three, and it brings familiarity and support to competition,” explained Giaccio. “We get to share in this experience together.”

Her three runs in New York were each within 0.54 points of each other — 76.71 in qualification, 77.14 in final Run 1 and 76.60 in final Run 2.

Through each run, she was in podium position.

Stellar season

Giaccio has finished on the podium in each mogul competition this season, and in her single dual-mogul competition she placed fourth.

“I just keep trying to put one foot in front of the other,” Giaccio said. “We’re halfway through the season and I just want to be the best I can.”

Waterville was the last competition before the Olympic break. Giaccio represented the United States in 2022 in Beijing, taking sixth.

“It will be nice to have a true Olympic experience without COVID-19,” she said.

Strong bonds

Giaccio and Kauf have paced the American mogul skiers all season. Kauf is looking to repeat as a medalist in Milan-Cortina. She took silver in 2022.

The friendship between the duo transcends skiing.

“Very few people have been there for each other the way Jaelin and I have,” said Giaccio. “We’ve been through a lot of skiing and life milestones together.”