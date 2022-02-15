Get your name on the interest list for Sunlight Crossing

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is currently working to complete Sunlight Crossing on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is taking names of people interested in one of 90 new units at Sunlight Crossing, the nearly finished housing project on the west end of Steamboat Springs.

Adding your name does not guarantee anyone a unit at Sunlight Crossing, but it will ensure the housing authority will contact whoever signs up when the official lease-up event approaches.

The building is priced for moderate income earners, which is defined as those who earn between 80% and 120% of area median income. For one person in Routt County, this reflects earnings of between $51,280 and $76,920 in a year.

Priority on these units will be given to people employed in Routt County. Sunlight Crossing should be ready for move in this summer. To sign up, visit YVHA.org/sunlight-crossing/ .

