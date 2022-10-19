Get tickets to the United Way’s Monster Mash halloween bash
Routt County United Way is hosting “the biggest Halloween party of the year” from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Steamboat Grand.
The event will feature a costume contest, a terrifying tower of wine, a specialty cocktail and a haunted hallway. The costume contest will have four categories including scariest, group, most original, and crowd favorite.
Guests will enter the party through the Haunted Hallway, which will set the mood for the evening of fun.
Tickets for the event are $100 through Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will help “smash poverty” in Routt County. Prices jump to $125 a ticket after Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at RouttCountyUnitedWay.Kindful.com/e/Monster-Mash-2022.
Additionally, there is a silent auction that is already live that will run through 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. People can bid on items ranging from a Yampa Valley Botanic Park tour to a private night at Off the Beaten Path at 32auctions.com/RCUWMonsterMash.
