Get stoked for winter with snow sports movie at the Chief

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter is almost here. For some, the thought might trigger groans, but for many, it means ski and snowboard season has nearly arrived.

To help, well, stoke the stoke, Teton Gravity Research is bringing its newest movie “Make Believe,” to the Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

Colter Hinchliffe, an Aspen pro skier, has been in many films by Teton Gravity Research, but this one is a little more important to him, since it’s partially filmed in Aspen.

“I had a lot more riding on this,” Hinchliffe said. “Not so much riding, just a lot more of my time and passion invested in this one rather than just getting a call and saying, ‘Hey, do you want to go on this trip’ This was sort of my baby.”

Hinchliffe brought the crew to some of his favorite backcountry spots in the Roaring Fork Valley last February, which was admittedly more dangerous than some of the other places in the film.

“It was nice to pull together a segment that I don’t think is easy to pull off in Colorado with our high and dry snowpack that we’re all aware of with high avalanche danger,” he said. “(There are) a lot more rocks and trees poking out. I think we were able to pull off a pretty rad segment anyways.”

The movie delivers lessons on backcountry and avalanche danger, ensuring viewers understand that staying safe is just as important as seeking the exhilaration that comes with finding the perfect line of untouched powder.