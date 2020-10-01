Get stoked for winter with snow sports movie at the Chief | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Get stoked for winter with snow sports movie at the Chief

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter is almost here. For some, the thought might trigger groans, but for many, it means ski and snowboard season has nearly arrived. 

To help, well, stoke the stoke, Teton Gravity Research is bringing its newest movie “Make Believe,” to the Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. 

Colter Hinchliffe, an Aspen pro skier, has been in many films by Teton Gravity Research, but this one is a little more important to him, since it’s partially filmed in Aspen. 

“I had a lot more riding on this,” Hinchliffe said. “Not so much riding, just a lot more of my time and passion invested in this one rather than just getting a call and saying, ‘Hey, do you want to go on this trip’ This was sort of my baby.”

Hinchliffe brought the crew to some of his favorite backcountry spots in the Roaring Fork Valley last February, which was admittedly more dangerous than some of the other places in the film. 

“It was nice to pull together a segment that I don’t think is easy to pull off in Colorado with our high and dry snowpack that we’re all aware of with high avalanche danger,” he said. “(There are) a lot more rocks and trees poking out. I think we were able to pull off a pretty rad segment anyways.”

The movie delivers lessons on backcountry and avalanche danger, ensuring viewers understand that staying safe is just as important as seeking the exhilaration that comes with finding the perfect line of untouched powder. 

The newest film from Teton Gravity Research, “Make Believe,” is showing the the Chief Theater Friday, Oct. 2.
Teton Gravity Research/Courtesy

Other filming locations included Japan, British Columbia, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Montana.

The Jackson Hole-based media company released the trailer for “Make Believe” in August before hosting the premier in Wyoming. 

Last weekend, Aspen viewers got to see the film at a drive-in event at Buttermilk Ski Area. 

If you go

What: “Make Believe” screening
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 9
Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
Cost: $20 at steamboatfilmfestival.com/scheduletickets

Premiering in TGR’s 25th year in the industry, “Make Believe” explores the idea of making a dream come to life and the goal of “living the dream,” for which many people strive.

To allow for social distancing, the Chief Theater is only selling a limited number of tickets for the movie, which begins at 8 p.m. The Oct. 2 showing is soldout, but tickets are available for the following Friday.

Additionally, the Chief will be showing “Huck Yeah,” a film by Matchstick Productions, on Nov. 13 and 14.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more