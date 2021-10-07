Get stoked for ski season with 1-night-only Steamboat premier of ski film

“Stoke the Fire” will be shown Friday, Oct. 8, at The Steamboat Grand Ballroom.

Teton Gravity Research/Courtesy photo

Ski season is near, and it’s time to get stoked with the Steamboat Springs premier of “Stoke the Fire,” a ski and snowboard film produced by Teton Gravity Research, as it comes to town Friday.

Teton Gravity Research, which has a team of athletes from skiers, snowboarders, surfers and mountain bikers, produces premier action sport films from their home base in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Their athletes travel to different locations across the globe to film, tackling mountains and waves not for the faint of heart.

“Stoke the Fire,” which was shot on location in Alaska, British Columbia, Montana, Jackson Hole and the North Cascades, features a mix of their veteran and newer athletes seeking out the best skiing and boarding that the Northwest has to offer, all while defining what the term “stoke” means to them.

For skier Colter Hinchliffe, it means an excitement that comes from doing what you love.

If you go What: Teton Gravity Research presents “Stoke the Fire” When: Friday, Oct. 8; doors open at 7 p.m., film starts at 7:30 p.m. Where: Steamboat Grand Ballroom, 2300 Mount Werner Circle

“Obviously for all of us, that means skiing but there’s other things that can stoke our fire too,” Hinchliffe explained. “Climbing in the summer, skiing in the winter — once you get out there on the mountain and start doing what you love, it wakes you up and makes you feel alive.”

Hinchliffe has been with Teton Gravity Research for a decade and has appeared many of their films. Usually, he said, while on location, the athletes pick their line, and the cinematographers figure out how to film it. Typically, there are several cameras and a drone on hand to catch the jumps, falls, joy, terror and everything in between.

And while Hinchliffe has skied all over the world, there is no place like home — for him, that’s in Aspen.

Teton Gravity Research/Courtesy photo

“I get to ski with my best friends on a mountain that I know really well,” he said. “That’s one of my favorite places in the whole world.”

Joining Hinchliff in this year’s film is skier Griffin Post.

“Filming this past year was a bit different, to say the least,” Post said. “With travel super limited it was a unique challenge to find those zones that we may have overlooked over the years … and it turned out there were plenty. It was a great reminder that one need not go to the end of the earth to find a new adventure, there are plenty right under one’s nose if you’re willing to look.”

For Post, “stoke” is a lust for life and a fire fueled by not just the activity but also the people you’re doing it with.

“Stoke the Fire” will encourage viewers to find their own stok,e both on and off the mountain. The film will be shown for one night only at the Steamboat Grand Ballroom on Friday.

