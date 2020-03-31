Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- LiftUp in Oak Creek is offering food to those in need. The hours are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. These hours are subject to change and it is recommended that you call ahead, 970-736-1047.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Routt County Council on Aging is providing resources to senior citizens in Routt County. If you are a senior citizen and are in need of food, prescriptions picked up or errands ran contact April Sigman at 970-879-0633.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
Support Local Journalism
- MindSprings is offering a telephone line service. If you are not in a crisis but could use someone to talk with, call 877-519-7505.
- Advocates of Routt County is offering support for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and teen dating violence, if you need help or support please contact the 24/7 safeline at 970-879-8888.
- LiftUp has case managers available for all Routt County residents who can provide financial assistance such as for rent and utilities. If you are in need of financial services, call 970-875-3445.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.