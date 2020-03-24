Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

VIDEO: Steamboat officer, road crew on side of road almost struck by passing vehicle STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer was nearly struck last weekend by a passing vehicle, according to city of Steamboat Springs officials. Video captured from a Steamboat officer’s patrol car shows a...

VIDEO: ‘Don’t panic.’ What to do if you think you might have COVID-19 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center assures the community it’s prepared to handle any local instances of COVID-19 as cases continue to spread across the globe. “I don’t want people to panic,” said...

US 40 reopen after rockslide (with video) Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:32 p.m. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — U.S. Highway 40 is reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, after a rockslide closed the road for about 5 hours on...

Council irons out details for city’s bear-resistant trash container ordinance (with video) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first reading of Steamboat Springs City Council’s ordinance to require all Steamboat residents and businesses to store their trash in bear-resistant containers passed unanimously Tuesday, March 3. “I don’t like mandating to...