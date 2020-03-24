Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Lyon Drug will deliver any goods to homes, including prescriptions, toilet paper, diapers or any items in the store. The pharmacy will deliver on Wednesdays and Sundays to any home in Steamboat Springs, Clark, Milner and Hayden. For a prescription located at another store, contact Lyon Drug. This service will continue after the COVID-19 crisis is over. There is no obligation to stay with Lyon Drug, and you can go back to your pharmacy when ready. To utilize this service, contact Lyon Drug at 970-879-1114.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Routt County Council on Aging is providing to-go meals at noon at the Oak Creek Community Center and at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Call to make a reservation for transportation if needed. The Council on Aging also will run errands if necessary. To utilize this service, contact 970-879-0633.
- Yampatika needs four volunteers to help move snowshoes, fences and other spring tasks at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29. To volunteer call Lexi Stine 970-871-9151 or lexi@yampatika.org.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Routt County is looking for writers to support the Joint Information Center, part of the crisis management team. Need people who can research a story and then write it up for release to the public. If anyone is interested, email Paula at routt.cert@gmail.com.
- Routt County United Way is looking for retired medical professionals or people who have a medical background that are willing to volunteer if needed. Contact Amy Blake at amy@routtcountyunitedway.org or 970-620-6351.
