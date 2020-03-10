Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Horizons Specialized Services works in partnership with families and communities to expand opportunities for individuals with or at risk of developmental disabilities. Its purpose is to enhance the lives of those helped by empowering them to achieve rewarding lives full of new possibilities. Horizons will work with potential volunteers, based on availability and preferences, to share their unique skills. Volunteer as an individual, with a group or help with special events. Contact Jana Hoffman at 970-879-4466 or jhoffman@horizonsnwc.org for more information.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Routt to Success is looking for volunteers to provide meals on Monday evenings for its Step It Up class, an eight-week class that teaches participants a structured goal achievement process used to accomplish small goals in each of the five aspects of life. To learn more or sign up to provide a meal, contact Beth Lavely at blavely@co.routt.co.us or 970-870-5291.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Sk8 Church is in need of volunteers for meals, front desk, media and worship team. Call 970-879-2222 or email amber@steamboatsk8church.com for more information.
- Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat needs energetic volunteers to work with children after school between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Contact Kristen at kweese@bcgnwc.org or 970-871-3185.
- Women United is organizing volunteers to help local elementary and preschool students with reading and homework. Call 970-879-5605 or email office@routtcountyunitedway.org for more information.
- Junior Achievement needs volunteers to work directly in the classroom once a week. Training, curriculum and support will be provided beginning in August. Contact Michelle at 303-618-6269 or mmanring@jacolorado.org to get involved.
